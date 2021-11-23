Home / Trending / Big dog loves spending time with its small horse friend. Watch
trending

Big dog loves spending time with its small horse friend. Watch

There is a chance that the sweet video involving a dog and a horse will leave you happy.
The image shows the dog with the horse.(Jukin Media)
The image shows the dog with the horse.(Jukin Media)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

This is a video showcasing animals? Yes. This is a cute video? Yes. This is a video you will love watching over and over again? Yes. It is a video that will leave you smiling and make your Monday evening better. It involves the sweet friendship between a big dog and a small horse.

Though captured back in 2018 in Zbrosławice, Poland, the video still makes for a worthy watch. It opens to show a dog leaning over a stable door to hang out with its horse friend. Throughout the video, the pooch is seen giving nose boops to the other animal. The entire video quite nicely showcases the sweet bond of friendship between the animals of different species.

Take a look at the adorable video that may leave you very happy:

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out