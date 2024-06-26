Bihar MP Pappu Yadav sports ‘re-NEET’ T-shirt while taking oath in Lok Sabha, asks ‘who will talk about the youth?’

Independent Bihar MP Rajesh Ranjan, famously known as Pappu Yadav, wore a T-shirt with the hashtag “#RENEET” when he took the oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha on Tuesday, June 25. He criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre over the NEET-UG exam row, questioning why no re-examination has been scheduled following the cancellation of the exams. Bihar MP Pappu Yadav at the Parliament House complex during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (PTI)

Yadav began his oath by saying, “Pranam Purnia, Pranam Bihar, Salam Bihar, Johar Bihar,” and concluded it with slogans demanding NEET-UG re-examination and special category status for Bihar.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

When BJP’s Kiren Rijiju objected to his slogans, the MP from Bihar's Purnia said, “I am a six-time MP. You’ll teach me? You have won on the mercy (of others). I fight alone.”

Watch the video here:

Ranjan later told reporters that members were invoking the gods, indulging in sycophancy, and taking their leaders’ names, but no one talked about the youngsters.

“Who will talk about the youth? Nobody discussed NEET or special status for Bihar or the development of the state. So, I said so...I said Re-NEET. The people of Bihar have faith in me and I will not let them down,” said Pappu Yadav while talking to ANI.

He added, “Nobody even talked about the paper leak in the Lok Sabha session. They (central government) don't have anything to discuss about youth, inflation, students and the poor of the country.”

Taking to his official X handle, Yadav said, “Greetings Purnia, Salute Purnia! A start to parliamentary life begins with the swearing-in and the shift has begun.”

He added, “The objective is the Purnia model, which includes service and justice in Bihar, and become the ideal of development politics!”

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) for MBBS/BDS and other medical courses has been embroiled in controversy due to alleged irregularities in its conduct.

A total of 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 out of 720. This raised concerns, resulting in protests across the country.

Following this, the Ministry of Education constituted a 7-member committee led by former ISRO chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan to make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvements in data security protocols and the functioning of the NTA.

The high-level committee will submit its report to the ministry in the next two months.

(With inputs from agencies)