Bihar youth politely requests train passengers to stop littering, video goes viral

A video capturing a young man from Bihar urging passengers on a train to dispose of their waste responsibly has gone viral online, earning praise for its simplicity and civic-minded message. Unlike the usual loud campaigns or dramatic awareness drives, this young man chose a calm and direct approach.(X/@YTKDIndia)

Unlike the usual loud campaigns or dramatic awareness drives, this young man chose a calm and direct approach.

“One minute, everyone here, if you are using your phone, please switch it off for two minutes and pay attention,” he says in the video. “See, the government has given us this train. This is our home. If we are carrying such a big bag with us, we should also carry a small plastic bag.”

(Also Read: 'Many rich Indians planning to exit India': Financial advisor says kids’ safety, clean air driving silent exodus)

Watch the video here:

He continues, highlighting common habits, “All the people coming here to sell goods, we buy them, but then we throw things down. Is this the right thing to do? Say something, yes or no? Instead, people often say, ‘India is dirty, Bihar is dirty.’ But it’s because of our habits.”

The young man urged passengers to take responsibility for their surroundings: “If you are eating, keep a bag with you. Store your waste somewhere. Take it to a dustbin or an appropriate place and throw it away. Keep your goods somewhere safe. Even if it’s on a train, think, where we are going, where we are sitting, keep your surroundings clean. It is our responsibility to maintain cleanliness.”

Reactions online

The video has sparked a mix of admiration and practical discussion on social media.

“Truly inspiring! This young man from Bihar shows that real change doesn’t need noise, just awareness and action. If more youth follow this path, Bihar can lead a cleaner, more responsible future,” wrote one user.

Another pointed out logistical challenges, “Good move, but the dustbins in each compartment are very small. Often the trash is thrown on the railway tracks by staff while cleaning. Managing waste while traveling remains a real challenge.”

Some called for stricter enforcement, “We only believe in rules if they are attached with penalties. Strict rules must be implemented everywhere, especially for pan masala chewing and wall painting.”

Others praised the gesture while reflecting on broader cultural habits: “The young man should be commended for at least making an effort, well done! Cleanliness is core to spirituality in India, so where did we go wrong? But awareness is creeping in, even if slowly. Never give up; small differences matter.”

(Also Read: Tourists’ suitcases end up in the sea during Thailand ferry ride: ‘Crew laughed’)