‘Biryani chai’ recipe goes viral, you may have had it too

Biryani and chai are two different things that people enjoy having. While both of them are poles apart in taste, have you ever wondered what a mix between the two would be like? Sounds too unconventional, right? Well, believe it or not, recently, a woman was seen making 'biryani chai', and her recipe has garnered mixed reactions. Snapshot of the biryani chai.

This recipe was posted on Instagram by user @nehadeepakshah. The clip opens to show Shah putting cinnamon, star anise, black peppercorn, cardamom and fennel seeds, and tea leaves in boiling water. Once everything is boiled properly, she crushes ginger and puts it in a glass with honey. At the end, she pours the spice blend into the glass and completes the 'biryani chai'. (Also Read: Street vendor in Amritsar makes butter chai, tea lovers share mixed reactions

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Watch the video of this biryani chai here:

This video was shared a week ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than 5.3 million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. Many took to the comments section of the post and said that the recipe is just like 'kadha' while a few others were not a fan of this concoction.

Here's what people said about it:

An individual wrote, "It's a garlic and a leg piece away from biriyani."

A second said, "Ye to Kadha bana diya apne (You just made a kadha)."

A third shared, "Maybe that's lemon tea with add-ons."

"Didi namak aur mirchi reha gayi, (You missed salt and chilli powder)" posted a fourth.

A fifth joked, "Thank God she actually didn't put biryani in it."

What are your thoughts on this recipe?