As the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, draws millions of pilgrims and tourists, Blinkit has introduced a temporary store to cater to the unique needs of the event's visitors.

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, announced the initiative on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Today, we've opened a temporary Blinkit store in Maha Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj, to serve pilgrims and tourists.”

The 100 sq ft store is strategically located to deliver essential items across key areas, including Arail Tent City, Dome City, ITDC Luxury Camp, and Devrakh.

"Our teams are ready to deliver a specially curated assortment of items such as pooja essentials, milk, curd, fruits, and vegetables for both self-consumption and donation," Dhindsa said.

Other offerings include chargers, power banks, towels, blankets, bedsheets, and Triveni Sangam Jal bottles, ensuring convenience for those attending the grand spiritual gathering.

Maha Kumbh goes global

The grand Maha Kumbh organised by the Uttar Pradesh government is now capturing global attention. As part of this, a 21-member delegation comprising representatives from 10 different countries visited the Sangam in Prayagraj on Thursday.

Persaud encouraged others to participate in the event and experience the significance of the holy dip. "I encourage those who are here to come to this event and take a dip in the holy River Ganges," he added.

Sally El Azab from United Arab Emirates, is among the many international pilgrims who have travelled to Prayagraj, to experience the Kumbh Mela, the largest religious gathering in the world.

The delegation, invited by the External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, arrived on Wednesday. Arrangements for the delegation's stay have been made at the Tent City in Arail, developed by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation.

In preparation, the police have declared the entire mela area a ‘no vehicle zone’ and set up a traffic diversion plan across all seven routes leading to Sangam (confluence).

In addition to 2,751 CCTV cameras, including 328 AI-enabled ones at key locations like Sangam and the tent city, mela police have deployed advanced AI-powered analytics systems to improve surveillance and manage crowds.

