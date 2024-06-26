 ‘Reluctant’ Aman Gupta turns into ‘Swiftie’ after attending Taylor Swift’s concert, reveals why | Trending - Hindustan Times
‘Reluctant’ Aman Gupta turns into ‘Swiftie’ after attending Taylor Swift’s concert, reveals why

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 26, 2024 07:20 AM IST

"Before booking the tickets, I kept wondering if it was worth it": "New Swiftie," Aman Gupta wrote as a part of his post about attending Taylor Swift's concert.

There is a new member in the ‘Swiftie’ gang and it is none other than boAt’s Aman Gupta. Taking to Instagram, the Shark Tank India judge shared how attending Taylor Swift's London concert turned him into her fan. For the unversed, the term “Swiftie” refers to a person who is a passionate fan of the American singer-songwriter. Gupta wrote how his daughter took him to the concert, leaving him believing that Swift is not just a “super performer” but also “the world’s greatest marketer”.

The collage shows a glimpse of the "new Swiftie" Aman Gupta's visit to Taylor Swift's London concert. (Instagram/@boatxaman )
The collage shows a glimpse of the "new Swiftie" Aman Gupta's visit to Taylor Swift's London concert. (Instagram/@boatxaman )

In his post, the entrepreneur explained that initially, he was reluctant to book the tickets and also wondered if they were worth it. However, his dilemma instantly vanished after attending the concert.

“Before booking the tickets , I kept thinking is it worth it? But OMG. What a night! Took Swiftie Adaa or should I say she took us to see Taylor Swift concert and the energy was UNREAL. Is Taylor Swift a cult and a Phenomenon? Absolutely. Super performer and for me, I now believe she is one of the world’s greatest marketer. From someone who didn’t really care too much about Taylor Swift, she now has created a new swiftie,” Aman Gupta wrote.

His post is accompanied by a video showing him attending the concert with his wife, Piya Gupta, and daughter, Adaa Gupta.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 5.6 lakh views and counting. The share has further collected more than 36,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did Instagram users say about Aman Gupta’s post?

“Parenting 101! Such a priceless moment for a daughter to be able to share her swiftie passion with her father,” praised an Instagram user.

Another individual chimed in, “Another dad proved himself.” A third added, “This is the most wholesome post on my feed. It's so lovely to see the two of you share this core memory.”

While a fourth posted, “This reel, making the whole feed shimmer,” a fifth wrote, “Okay, Aman is also a great dad. Guy has set the bar so high.”

Social media is abuzz with posts about the London Eras Tour concert. Various visuals, including Prince William dancing at the concert to Sonam Kapoor screaming her heart out, have gone viral and stunned people.

On her tour's third and final night, Taylor Swift surprised the crowd by bringing Travis Kelce, American football player and the singer’s boyfriend, on stage.

What are your thoughts on Aman Gupta’s post about attending Taylor Swift’s concert with his daughter?

