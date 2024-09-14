‘Bone-chilling’: Titanic museum lets visitors feel how cold the waters were on ship’s tragic night. Watch

In a spine-chilling nod to the RMS Titanic's tragic fate, the Titanic Museum in Tennessee, USA, has recently attracted attention with a gripping new feature. The museum, an elaborate half-scale replica of the ill-fated ship, allows visitors to experience what the water felt like on the fateful night of April 15, 1912. Visitors to the museum have been given a unique opportunity to immerse their hands in water chilled to -2°C, the same temperature as the Atlantic Ocean was on that fateful night. Titanic Museum's viral exhibit lets visitors dip their hands in -2°C water, simulating the icy Atlantic from the night the Titanic sank.(X/Massimo)

A harrowing experience

The museum, which houses over 400 authentic Titanic artefacts and spans more than 22,000 square feet, offers various interactive experiences. One such feature—a bucket of water maintained at the icy temperature of -2°C—has recently become a focal point of discussion. The experience aims to replicate the extreme cold faced by passengers when the Titanic sank.

A viral video circulating on social media captures the reaction of three brave visitors who tested their endurance by dipping their hands into the freezing water. The footage, posted on X by the account Spellbinding Odyssey and later shared by Massimo, has amassed over 2 million views.

Visitors’ reactions

In the video, the first participant, a woman, remarks, “Yes, that is bad. That is just a little rough,” as she briefly dips her hand into the ice-cold water. After just twenty seconds, she is replaced by a man who describes the sensation as a “burning sensation” and withdraws his hand after eight seconds, declaring, “I’m dead.”

The third participant, a woman, exclaims “Oh my God” repeatedly while keeping her hand submerged for a short time. The reactions clearly convey the unbearable cold that could lead to hypothermia in a matter of minutes—a stark reminder of the Titanic's tragic story.

Here's how the internet reacted to the viral clip:

The video has captured widespread attention, sparking various comments online. One user remarked, “I can’t believe how quickly they reacted; that water must be absolutely freezing.” Another noted, “It’s incredible how immersive the experience is. You can almost feel the desperation of those on board.”

A third commenter observed, “Seeing their reactions really puts into perspective the dangers the Titanic passengers faced.” Other responses include, “This really gives you a taste of the Titanic disaster,” and “The museum has done an amazing job of creating a realistic experience.”

The Titanic Tragedy

Launched on May 31, 1911, Titanic set sail on its maiden voyage from Southampton on April 10, 1912, carrying 2,240 passengers and crew. Tragically, on April 15, 1912, after striking an iceberg, the ship broke apart and sank, resulting in the loss of more than 1,500 lives. The disaster has since become one of history’s most infamous maritime tragedies, forever etched in memory.