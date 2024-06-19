‘Boring’ Banana game set to overtake Counter-Strike 2 as most-played on Steam. Here’s why

A game where players do nothing but click on a banana repeatedly has become the second most-played game on Steam, surpassing fan favourites like PUBG: Battlegrounds and Baldur’s Gate 3. Banana, as the clicker game is imaginatively named, requires players to… click a banana. And that’s about it. Banana is currently the second most-played game on Steam

Sounds boring, right? Despite this, the game currently has 884,469 peak players today on Steam, behind only Counter-Strike 2.

Decoding the mystery behind Banana’s popularity

According to several news reports, there is more than meets the eye when it comes to Banana.

Players begin the game by clicking repeatedly on a yellow banana that appears on a green background. After enough clicks, you get another banana which can be traded or sold on the Steam Market.

Sometimes, lucky players can get rare bananas that fetch a handsome sum. The record, according to Forbes, appears to be $1,345.

Of course, it is not immediately clear why anyone would like to collect virtual bananas. This has given rise to various conspiracy theories around Banana - is it just a way for its team of four developers to make money? A Ponzi scheme? A pyramid scheme? Some new kind of crypto scam?

Hery, a member of the developers team, disagrees with these assessments, maintaining that it is just a dumb game with bananas.

The problem with Banana

The problem with this clicker game is that it has been overtaken by bots - and gamers are not happy about it.

In a conversation with Polygon, Hery, one of Banana’s developers, admitted as much. “Unfortunately we are currently facing some problems around botting, since the game takes basically 1% to no resources of your PC, people are abusing up to 1000 alternative accounts in order to get Rarer drops or at least drops in bulk,” Hery said.

Hery also admitted that the game’s popularity is due in large part to its “infinite money glitch.”

“I do believe that the reason why it mostly caught on is because it’s a legal ‘Infinite money glitch,’” he told Polygon. “Users make money out of a free game while selling free virtual items.”

Gamers have been complaining about the bots flooding Banana on social media forums.

“The playerbase is so dedicated, they don't eat or sleep or review the game or discuss it or even turn the game off. They just play the game 24/7 for months straight,” wrote one Reddit user.

“I understand that you can earn bananas and sell them on the market, what I don't understand is who in their right mind would buy them. They literally have no value. It's like NFTs on steam at this point,” another said.