Brain Teaser: Can you find the mistake in this pic?

Are you feeling Monday blues and in need of a distraction? If you nodded, look no further, as we have a puzzle that is sure to leave you scratching your head. The brain teaser features four mathematical equations and challenges you to find the mistake. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser?

“Comment your answer.... Ask your friends also,” reads the caption of the brain teaser shared on Instagram. The brain teaser was posted with the question, “Can you find the mistake?” It features several maths equations: 2 + 4 = 6, 1 + 0 = 1, 2^0 + 1 = 2, and 2/2 = 1. The challenge is to spot the mistake in this brain teaser.

Take a look at the brain teaser shared on Instagram here:

The brain teaser was shared three days ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 40,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section to share their answers.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“I see no mistake here,” posted an Instagram user.

Another commented, “No maths mistake.”

“No mistakes at all,” shared a third.

A fourth claimed, “2°+1=1.”

“I think brain, not brian,” remarked a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “Brain is misspelled.”

Were you able to spot the mistake in this brain teaser?

