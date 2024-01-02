Brain teaser: Can you solve this mind-bending riddle in 10 seconds?

Brain teasers are always fun to solve. They not only make you think creatively but also make you use your logical and basic reasoning skills. And if you are someone who enjoys unravelling the mystery of puzzles, we have just the one for you. Will you be able to solve this puzzle? (Instagram/@SIT)

This puzzle was shared on Instagram by the page called SIT. The question reads, "If orange is called butter, butter is called soap, soap is called ink, ink is called honey, and honey is called orange, which of the following is used for washing clothes?" Will you be able to solve this brain teaser? (Also Read: Put your brain to the test with this interesting number puzzle)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few days ago on social media. Since being shared, it has gained numerous likes and comments. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their answers. Several said that the correct answer is 'ink'. Others said 'washing powder' and 'honey' as the solution. What do you think is the correct solution?

Earlier, another such brain teaser went viral on social media. The puzzle was shared on Instagram by the user Lavan Baskaran. The question stated, “I am not alive, but I grow; I don't have lungs, but I need air; I don't have a mouth, but water kills me. What am I?”