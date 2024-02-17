Brain teaser: Can you solve this school level maths puzzle?

Maths-related brain teasers can often be a challenge to solve. Some of them may require you to use BODMAS, probability, calculating percentages and more. We have a math puzzle for you today that involves using fundamental number series concepts typically covered in elementary school mathematics. You'll need to put your numerical skills to the test! This puzzle was shared on Instagram.

This puzzle was shared by the Instagram page 'Math Quiz, Game and Puzzles.' It states the question, "Find the missing number: 1, 2, 3, 10, 10, ?, 9,802" (Also Read: Brain teaser: Three cows, two dogs, one cat: How many do you have legs?)

Will you be able to solve this brain teaser?

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has gained a few likes. As per the Instagram page, the correct answer is '99'.

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this puzzle?