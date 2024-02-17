 Brain teaser: Can you solve this school level maths puzzle? | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Brain teaser: Can you solve this school level maths puzzle?

Brain teaser: Can you solve this school level maths puzzle?

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST

We have a math puzzle for you today that involves using fundamental number series concepts. Will you be able to solve it?

Maths-related brain teasers can often be a challenge to solve. Some of them may require you to use BODMAS, probability, calculating percentages and more. We have a math puzzle for you today that involves using fundamental number series concepts typically covered in elementary school mathematics. You'll need to put your numerical skills to the test!

This puzzle was shared on Instagram.
This puzzle was shared on Instagram.

This puzzle was shared by the Instagram page 'Math Quiz, Game and Puzzles.' It states the question, "Find the missing number: 1, 2, 3, 10, 10, ?, 9,802" (Also Read: Brain teaser: Three cows, two dogs, one cat: How many do you have legs?)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Will you be able to solve this brain teaser?

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has gained a few likes. As per the Instagram page, the correct answer is '99'.

Found this brain teaser interesting? We have another one for you. Earlier, this puzzle went viral on social media. It stated, if 4*5/A*5+1=51, then what is the value of A?

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this puzzle?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On