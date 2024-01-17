Brain teaser challenge: Can you find out who finished the apple first in this puzzle?
In this brain teaser, you need to figure out who among the five people ate the apple first. Will you be able to solve it?
Do you have fun solving brain teasers? If yes, you came to the right place. Today, we bring you a brain teaser that will not only test your common sense but also your logical reasoning skills. Are you up for the challenge?
The brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the handle @battlepromms. The puzzle states, “Five people were eating apples, B finished before C, but behind E. A finished before D, but behind C. What was the finishing order?” (Also Read: Brain teaser challenge: Pronounced as one, written with three letters, What am I?)
Take a look at the post here:
This post was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gained various likes and comments. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their answers. Several said ‘E,B,C,A,D’ is the correct order.
What do you think is the solution?
Do you think you have what it takes to solve this riddle?