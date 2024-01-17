close_game
Brain teaser challenge: Can you find out who finished the apple first in this puzzle?

Brain teaser challenge: Can you find out who finished the apple first in this puzzle?

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 17, 2024 08:04 AM IST

In this brain teaser, you need to figure out who among the five people ate the apple first. Will you be able to solve it?

Do you have fun solving brain teasers? If yes, you came to the right place. Today, we bring you a brain teaser that will not only test your common sense but also your logical reasoning skills. Are you up for the challenge?

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram.
This brain teaser was shared on Instagram.

The brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the handle @battlepromms. The puzzle states, “Five people were eating apples, B finished before C, but behind E. A finished before D, but behind C. What was the finishing order?” (Also Read: Brain teaser challenge: Pronounced as one, written with three letters, What am I?)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gained various likes and comments. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their answers. Several said ‘E,B,C,A,D’ is the correct order.

What do you think is the solution?

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral. It featured, “I am pronounced as one letter but written with three. What am I?” This puzzle was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘V for Vocabulary’.

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this riddle?

