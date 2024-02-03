 Brain teaser challenge: Can you solve this number sequence puzzle? | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Brain teaser challenge: Can you solve this number sequence puzzle?

Brain teaser challenge: Can you solve this number sequence puzzle?

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 03, 2024 09:00 AM IST

If you happen to love solving puzzles, we have the perfect brain teaser for you. Will you be able to find the answer for this?

Brain teasers that require you to use your maths and reasoning skills can be fun to solve. Some puzzles might even leave you scratching your head in search of an answer. And if you happen to love solving such questions, we have the perfect brain teaser for you.

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram.
This brain teaser was shared on Instagram.

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the handle @battlepromms. The question states, “What number comes next in the following sequence? 2 4 8 10 20 ?” Can you solve this puzzle? (Also Read: Brain Teaser: ‘Solve this if you are a genius’. Can you?)

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has received numerous likes and comments. Many also shared their answers in the comments section of the post. Some said that the correct answer is “44”, another said “40.” What do you think is the solution?

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. It featured, “If ENTRY is coded as 12345 and STEADY is coded as 931785, then TENANT will be coded as?” Do you think you can solve this?

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On