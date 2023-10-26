News / Trending / Easy brain teaser leaves people scratching their heads. Can you solve it?

Easy brain teaser leaves people scratching their heads. Can you solve it?

ByTrisha Sengupta
Oct 26, 2023 11:35 PM IST

Your time to solve the brain teaser starts now…

An easy riddle going viral has left people utterly baffled. What at first glance looks like a complex puzzle, in reality, has a very easy answer. However, the search for the correct solution has left people scratching their heads.

Brain teaser: How fast can you solve this puzzle? (Screengrab)
The puzzle is posted on an X page. It is a picture of a blackboard, the kind that is often kept outside eateries. The puzzle written on the board reads, “What has 4 letters, sometimes 9 letters, but never has 5 letters.” The post is shared with a simple caption that asks X users, “Who knows the answer?”

Take a look at this brain teaser:

The post was shared a few hours ago. However, it went crazy viral. Till now, it has collected close to 16.3 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While a few were quick to come up with the answer, some couldn’t solve the puzzle.

Here’s what X users say about this baffling puzzle:

“Someone tell me the answer,” posted an X user. “They’re smart,” praised another. “The riddle is playing with words. It's not asking about a word that fits those criteria but instead stating facts about the words themselves: ‘What’ has 4 letters. ‘Sometimes’ has 9 letters. But the word ‘never’ has 5 letters. So, it's just the number of letters in each word,” explained a third. “The answer is yes,” joked a fourth. “I got the answer from comments. Now I feel dumb,” wrote a fifth.

An individual also asked ChatGPT and shared the answer they received from the AI chatbot. “ChatGPT: What has 4 letters, sometimes 9 letters, but never has 5 letters. This is a classic riddle. The answer isn't a word, but rather a statement of fact. The word ‘what’ has 4 letters, ‘sometimes’ has 9 letters, and ‘never’ has 5 letters. The riddle is phrased to mislead the reader into thinking they should be searching for a word that meets all the conditions, but it's actually just stating the number of letters in each word.”

