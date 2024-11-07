Brain teaser: Only those with high IQ can guess the correct door in this car puzzle

Brain teasers offer a large variety of benefits as they improve problem-solving skills, enhance cognitive flexibility, boost you memory, test your logical thinking and improve your creativity. Hence, engaging with puzzles regularly can improve your memory and strengthen your brain muscles. The puzzle reads: "Riddle me this. A man is in his car. He sees three doors. A yellow one, a blue one and a red one. Which door does he go through first?"(X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

This brain teaser is no different and can offer you a unique chance to put your thinking hats on to solve it. But beware, what might seem like an easy task at first could leave you scratching your head for answers.

This brain teaser was shared by @Brainy_Bits_Hub on X which often posts IQ tests, puzzles and riddles to challenge social media users. This particular riddle has stumped many users who struggled to answer the seemingly simple question posed by the puzzle.

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

Many users shared their experience of trying to solve the brain teaser and only a few of them were able to figure out the right answer. So are you one of the puzzle masters who were able to solve this riddle in less than 10 seconds?

Users took to the comments to share their answers and guesses to the brain teaser. "The man goes through his car doors first to get into his car," wrote one user.

"Unless the doors are really large, he needs to go through his car door first," said another user.

Many others also suggested that the answer could be hidden in the size of the font used to denote the different colours of the doors. While one user argued that it could be the red door, another suggested that the blue door would be first as its font size was the biggest.

