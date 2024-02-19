Brain teaser: Reddit user shares maths puzzle, posts ‘Am I dumb or…’
Brain teaser: “I was doing my daily maths, and I got completely stumped," a Reddit user wrote while sharing a puzzle.
A Reddit user shared a puzzle and asked, “Am I dumb, or was I just lucky?” while sharing a screenshot that shows the user selecting the correct answer to a maths quiz. The post left people intrigued, and many took to the comments section to share the explanation behind the correct answer.
“I was doing my daily maths, and I got completely stumped. 10% of what? It doesn’t say anywhere that the whole batch is 100, only that 10% of it is samples. I guess 10 and was lucky to get it right. Am I just dumb, or is this technically unsolvable?” the Reddit user also wrote along with the brain teaser.
The screenshot the user shared shows a question that reads, “Brain Teaser. Vikram wants to give out samples of his new chai tea. Each sample is 10% of the batch. How many samples can he give out, using the whole batch?” The question is followed by three options - 100, 10, and 1. It also shows that the user selected the correct answer, which is “10”.
Take a look at the post to see if you know how the user arrived at the correct answer:
The post was shared a few months ago. Since then, the share has accumulated nearly 500 upvotes. The post has also prompted people to share varied reactions.
Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the puzzle:
“A sample is 10% of the batch. So the first time he gives out a sample, 90% of the batch is remaining. The second time, 80% is remaining. The third time, 70% is remaining. And so on until the tenth time he gives out a sample and there's 0% of the batch left,” posted a Reddit user. “The whole batch has to always be 100%. Which means that if one batch is 10%, he can give out ten batches, because there's ten portions of 10% in a hundred,” added another.
“Read this over ‘each sample is 10%’. How many 10% is in 100%? 10, so there are 10 samples. You don’t always need to know the actual amount of something when you’re working with percentage,” joined a third. “I'm confused about what confuses you. Regardless of the number of units, if you always give away 10% of it, you can only give it away ten times before you run out,” wrote a fourth.