Brain teaser: Can you spell 'Candy' with two letters? Viral puzzle baffles people

Brain teaser can leave people baffled and tied up for hours in search of answers. However, at the same time, they are entertaining. Are you someone who loves solving challenging puzzles, then we have a brain teaser you’ll love. The puzzle is simple and it challenges an individual to write the word “Candy” using just two letters. Can you solve this brain teaser that has left Instagram users puzzled? (Instagram/@jordan_the_stallion8)

Instagram user Jordan Howlett shared a video on that shows him reacting to the candy-related puzzle. “It took so long,” he shared and posted the clip.

The video opens to show a conversation between two men where one asks the other to write “Candy” but with two letters. The rest of the clip shows Howlett giving it his all to find the answer. Ultimately, he does crack the puzzle but also admits that it took him over two hours to do that.

Do you think you can solve the puzzle before the video ends?

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral with over 18 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this interesting brain teaser?

“Just want to thank you for giving the answer and not leaving us to figure it out,” posted an Instagram user. “That’s two letters and a word. Bad riddle, truly such a bad riddle. Lol. I believe you would have gotten it faster if it were a good one,” added another with a laughing out loud emotion.

A third joined, “Thank you for saving me a trip through the rabbit hole”. A fourth wrote, “This is crazy”. A few, however, wrote that they found the brain teaser easy and solved it “right away”.