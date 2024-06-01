Think you're smart? Prove it by spotting this ‘sneaky’ snake in 5 seconds

Brain teasers are like mini-mental playgrounds. They help you escape into a world of challenges and delight in solving them. Various social media posts leave people intrigued, from cracking the code to solving the puzzle to spotting the hidden object. If you feel the same, here is a brain teaser that will leave you smiling. It challenges people to spot a snake hidden among a sea of turtles. Brain teaser: Where is the snake hiding in this sea of turtles? Did you manage to spot it? (Instagram/@reddit)

"Spot the snake in this sneaky optical illusion,” reads the caption posted along with the quiz on Reddit's official Instagram page. The picture of the quiz shows a jungle with multiple green and brown coloured turtles.

Ready to take up the challenge. Your time starts now…

The viral post was shared some 16 hours ago. Since then, the post has collected more than 16,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also collected tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users share about this brain teaser?

“Bottom left, four turtles up,” posted an Instagram user.

“I don’t know about the snake, but I spotted a very distinguished gentleman in the crowd,” added another.

“It’s right there by the tortoise,” joined a third.

“Okay, but the turtle with the top hat is too cute,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this brain teaser? How long did it take you to solve this viral brain teaser?