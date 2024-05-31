 Think you're good at maths? Try solving this viral brain teaser involving 9 | Trending - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi
Think you're good at maths? Try solving this viral brain teaser involving 9

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 31, 2024 03:31 PM IST

While some tried providing a solution to the viral maths brain teaser, others shared that it was hard for them to solve.

Do you think brain teasers are fun to solve, especially when they are the ones that leave most people stumped? Here is one such puzzle that can leave you scratching your head. Do you think you can solve the puzzle like a pro?

What do you think is the correct solution to this viral maths brain teaser? (Reddit/@Curve_7347)
What do you think is the correct solution to this viral maths brain teaser? (Reddit/@Curve_7347)

“What's the solution to this?” reads the caption posted along with the image. The visual shows four 9s written with blank boxes between them. A text insert on top of the image reads, “Can you arrange 4 nines to make it equal to 100 with any mathematical operation?”

Also Read: Can you decode the mystery of the hidden number in this viral picture? Only a genius can solve it

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The post was shared some 11 hours ago. Since then, the post has accumulated nearly 2,300 upvotes. The viral share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Reddit users say about this quiz?

“If you allow multi-digit numbers, 99+(9/9) works. If they must all be individual 9s and using only +-*/, I don’t think it is possible,” posted a Reddit user.

“Derive the first and third 9 to make them into 0's, then factorial them to make them 1's. Then add the two remaining 9's to each 1 to get two 10's. Then multiply the two 10's and you get 100,” suggested another.

Also Read: You have eagle eyes if you can correctly count all the elephants in this brain teaser

“Let * be the left associative operation such that 9 * 9 = 100, and 100 * 9 = 9. 9 * 9 * 9 * 9 = 100 * 9 * 9 = 9 * 9 = 100,” joined a third.

“I’m assuming you’re not allowed to combine digits, for example using 99 + 9/9. There’s still many solutions depending on what operations you’re willing to consider, although technically at a certain point you could just arbitrarily define operations,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this brain teaser? Did you manage to solve it?

Think you're good at maths? Try solving this viral brain teaser involving 9
