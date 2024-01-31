 Brain teaser: This logical reasoning riddle will leave you perplexed | Trending - Hindustan Times
Brain teaser: This logical reasoning riddle will leave you perplexed. Can you solve it?

Brain teaser: This logical reasoning riddle will leave you perplexed. Can you solve it?

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 31, 2024 08:01 AM IST

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the page called SIT. Will you be able to solve it?

Solving puzzles and riddles is a great way to keep yourself occupied. These sorts of brain teasers not only help you build your brain power but also help you think creatively. And if you enjoy solving such questions, then we have just the one for you.

Will you be able to solve this brain teaser?
Will you be able to solve this brain teaser?

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the page called SIT. This page often shares various such questions. In their latest puzzle, it reads, “If water is called food, food is called air, air is called rock, and rock is called water, what do we drink?” (Also Read: 5 maths brain teasers that left the Internet stumped. How many of them can you solve?)

Do you think you can solve this?

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared two days ago on Instagram. The share has received close to 300 likes and numerous comments. Many shared varied answers in the comments section.

A few said that the correct answer is ‘food’. Some others also said ‘water,’ and ‘rock’ as the solution. What do you think is the correct answer?

Earlier, another such brain teaser went viral on social media. It read, “There's a woman in a boat. On a lake wearing a coat. If you want to know her name, It's in the riddle I just wrote. What is the woman's name?”

