Brave 13-year-old delivers baby brother at home after mother suddenly goes into labour

A 13-year-old boy in China helped deliver his baby brother at home after his mother went into labour unexpectedly. With real-time guidance from medical staff over the phone, the teenager assisted in the delivery, ensuring both his mother and the newborn remained safe until emergency responders arrived, according to the South China Morning Post. The mother and baby were transported to the hospital in stable condition.(Representative image/ Pexel)

The incident occurred in Fujian Province. The boy called an emergency centre, explaining that his 37-week-pregnant mother’s water had broken and she was in severe pain. He told paramedic Chen Chaoshun that he could already see the baby’s head and was afraid for his mother’s well-being.

As an ambulance rushed to their home, Chen instructed the boy over the phone, guiding him on how to position his mother, keep her calm, and assist with the birth. Following the paramedic’s instructions, the teenager carefully helped his mother deliver a healthy baby boy.

When it was time to clamp the umbilical cord, the boy couldn’t find a clean string or shoelace. Thinking quickly, Chen advised him to use a mask strap, which helped prevent infection and bleeding. Shortly after, medical responders arrived and transported the mother and baby to the hospital, both in stable condition.

Internet reacts

The extraordinary story quickly went viral on Chinese social media, racking up over 92 million views. Many praised the teenager’s composure, with one person commenting, “The boy remained calm and cooperated well with the paramedic. He saved his mother and brother!” Another added, “This boy can proudly tell his little brother that he was the one who brought him into the world.”

However, not everyone saw the incident in a positive light. One commenter questioned why the woman was left alone in such a critical condition, saying, “This is not something to be praised. How could a pregnant woman about to give birth and a child be left alone at home? The husband and in-laws seem very irresponsible.”

Medical experts weighed in on the situation, emphasising the risks of emergency home births. Zhang Fanju, an obstetric nurse from Shandong province, explained that rapid labour can sometimes lead to unplanned home deliveries, especially for women who have previously given birth. “Home births are risky. Family members should monitor the woman’s condition closely and get her to the hospital in time,” Zhang advised.