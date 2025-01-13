Brazilian woman discovers fish with human-like teeth while preparing it for the grill

A Brazilian woman was left horrified after discovering human-like teeth in a fish she had purchased from a beach vendor for dinner. Paula, a business owner on holiday with her family, was preparing the fish when she made the startling discovery. A Brazilian woman was shocked to find a fish with teeth resembling a human’s while preparing it for dinner.(Representational image/Unsplash)

According to a report by The Daily Star, Paula was excited to enjoy a seafood meal with her family. However, as she cleaned the fish and placed it on the grill, she noticed something bizarre—its teeth closely resembled those of a human. Alarmed by the unsettling sight, Paula shared a video of the fish on social media, which drew widespread attention and disbelief from viewers.

Holiday meal turns unnerving

While vacationing with her family, Paula bought three fish from a beachside vendor near their rental property. As she washed and prepared the fish, she opened its mouth and was shocked to find jaws and teeth eerily similar to human dentures. The experience left her shaken, and she confessed that it completely ruined her appetite for the planned dinner.

Despite Paula’s reluctance, her family proceeded to grill and eat the fish, describing it as surprisingly delicious. However, Paula couldn’t overcome her discomfort and refrained from joining the meal.

The science behind the teeth

Marine biologist João Gasparani later provided an explanation for the peculiar find. He identified the fish as a type of species that uses its human-like teeth to crush shellfish and other hard prey. These fish are known to grow up to 35 inches in length and can weigh as much as 35 pounds.

The video shared by Paula not only sparked curiosity but also raised questions about marine biodiversity. Many social media users expressed a mix of shock and fascination at the unusual appearance of the fish, with some joking about its resemblance to humans.