Brazilian woman leaves family to marry Indian man younger than her son: Report

In a heartwarming tale of love that knows no bounds, Rosie Naid Shikera, a 51-year-old woman from Brazil, has journeyed halfway across the globe to be with Pawan Goyal, a 30-year-old man from Bhind, Chhattisgarh, India. A Brazilian woman left her husband and son behind to marry an Indian man after overcoming obstacles.(Representative image) (Unsplash)

Rosie first met Pawan during a visit to Kutch, India, last year. Despite the initial hurdles, including a significant age gap and language barriers, the pair quickly formed a friendship that blossomed into a deep romantic relationship. The couple's ability to connect and nurture their bond through social media proved crucial in overcoming these challenges. Regular communication helped them to not only maintain their connection but also to strengthen it over time.

The relationship has faced its fair share of obstacles, primarily their 21-year age difference and the communication difficulties stemming from their different native languages. However, Rosie and Pawan have shown the ability to bridge these gaps.

Brazilian woman’s life-changing decision

Rosie’s decision to leave her life in Brazil behind was no small feat. She had a well-established existence, including a husband and a 32-year-old son. Yet, compelled by her feelings for Pawan, she took the brave step of starting anew in India.

Now residing with Pawan’s family in Delhi, the couple has formally announced their plans to marry. Their intention was made official when they presented their wedding invitation to the local District Collector.

Rosie has openly expressed her desire to settle in India permanently following their wedding. Her decision reflects a profound embrace of this new chapter in her life and underscores the extent to which love can inspire individuals to make transformative life changes.

Earlier in 2023, another heartwarming story emerged involving Christen Liebert, a Swedish woman who married Pawan Kumar from Uttar Pradesh after meeting him on Facebook. Their bond, cultivated over a decade through online communication, culminated in a heartfelt ceremony that celebrated their love across cultures.