Bride, groom marry at Surat police station after families fight over food shortage at venue

A wedding in Surat took place inside a police station after shortage of food at the wedding venue miffed the groom's family so much that they decided to sever ties on the spot, a report by NDTV said. Upset by the groom's family's behaviour, the bride's family approached the police for help(Representational)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Alok Kumar told NDTV that the couple, Rahul Pramod Mahto and Anjali Kumari, both residents of Bihar, were supposed to get married at Lakshmi Hall but things did not go to plan.

Food shortage stops wedding

The couple had almost completed all the wedding rituals when the ceremony was suddenly stopped by the groom's family over an alleged shortage of food to be served to relatives and guests.

"Most of the rituals were completed. Only the exchange of garlands were left. The two families had an argument over an alleged shortage of food, following which the groom's side refused to go ahead with the wedding," DCP Kumar was quoted as saying.

(Also read: Punjab cop lets off bride with cutest warning: ‘Muh meetha kara ke jaana’)

Bride's family approaches police

Upset by the groom's family's behaviour, the bride's family approached the police for help, informing them that the groom was ready to go ahead with the wedding despite his family's objection.

The two families were summoned to the police station where the groom's relatives agreed to go ahead with the ceremony but the bride's family raised concerns over another disagreement if they return to the venue.

Police station hosts wedding

"So we allowed them to complete the rituals (exchange of garlands) and get married at the police station," DCP Kumar added.

He added that the police decided to intervene with the woman's future in mind. "We adopted a positive attitude and helped them get married," he said.

(Also read: Bride surprises groom with stunning dance to Chaudhary. Internet loves it)