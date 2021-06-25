Bride tricks groom while eating golgappas at wedding. Watch hilarious video

Scrolling through Instagram and Facebook, one often comes across sweet and tender moments from people’s wedding. Usually such videos leave you smiling. This video however will likely make you laugh. The video captures some adorable nok-jhok between the bride and groom as they (or at least one of them) enjoy some golgappas.

The video has been posted by Instagram user Shivani Sharma Singh. The clip shows her and her groom at their wedding waiting to try some delicious golgappas. The video shows the bride, dressed in red, offer her groom a bite. But she quickly pulls her hand back and devours the snack herself. She pulls off the same trick once more and the groom falls for it again.

The video makes for an even delightful watch as the song Khad Tainu Main Dassa by Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh plays in the background.

Watch heartening video below:

Shared on June 16, this Instagram clip has collected 74,000 likes and has also been shared on several other Instgram pages.

Another video of a couple at their wedding went viral earlier. It showed the bride and groom playing bottle flip while sitting in their shaadi ka mandap.

What do you think about this video? Did it make you smile?