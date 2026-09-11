Bridgerton-style AI photos: 5 ChatGPT prompts for a period drama makeover
Turn your pictures into opulent Bridgerton-inspired portraits using these viral ChatGPT prompts.
Want to give your photos a touch of Bridgerton elegance? From grand ballrooms and lavish gowns to ornate estates and candlelit soirées, these ChatGPT prompts can transform ordinary pictures into romantic, period-drama-inspired portraits.
5 prompts for Bridgerton-inspired portraits:
#1
Transform my uploaded photo into an elegant Bridgerton-inspired Regency-era ballroom portrait. Preserve my face, identity and natural features. Dress me in an elaborate empire-waist gown with delicate embroidery, pearl jewellery and sophisticated gloves. Place me in a grand ballroom with chandeliers, ornate walls, floral arrangements and softly glowing candlelight. Create a romantic, cinematic portrait with realistic textures, natural skin, and the lavish aesthetic of a Regency-era drama.
Also Read: 1980s Mumbai festive nostalgia: 7 ChatGPT prompts to add retro magic to your photos
#2
Transform my photo into a sophisticated Bridgerton-inspired Regency-era writing-room portrait. Preserve my face, identity and natural facial features. Dress me as an elegant Regency gentleman in a tailored formal coat, embroidered waistcoat, crisp white shirt and refined cravat. Place me beside an antique wooden writing desk with parchment, an inkpot, a quill and fresh flowers. Add tall windows, rich velvet curtains and soft morning sunlight. Create an intimate, aristocratic and cinematic portrait with realistic textures and natural skin.
#3
Transform my photo into a glamorous Bridgerton-inspired Regency-era masquerade portrait. Preserve my face, identity and natural features. Dress me in an elaborate period outfit with intricate detailing, elegant jewellery and a sophisticated decorative mask. Place me inside a magnificent ballroom filled with chandeliers, flowers, candles and elegantly dressed guests. Create a mysterious, romantic and cinematic portrait with realistic textures, natural skin and luxurious period-drama styling.
#4
Transform my uploaded photo into a lavish Bridgerton-inspired Regency-era portrait. Preserve my face, identity, body proportions and recognisable features. Dress me in an intricate empire-waist gown, elegant gloves, pearl jewellery and an elaborate period hairstyle. Place me at a grand English estate during an extravagant evening gathering, surrounded by chandeliers, flowers, candlelight and ornate architecture. Make the portrait photorealistic, cinematic and richly detailed.
#5
Transform our family photo into an elegant Bridgerton-inspired Regency-era family portrait. Preserve everyone's faces, identities, natural features and body proportions. Dress each family member in refined Regency-inspired clothing appropriate to their age, with elegant period outfits, subtle accessories and sophisticated hairstyles. Place the family together inside a grand English country estate, surrounded by fresh flowers, classic furniture and tall windows overlooking lush gardens. Use soft natural light to create a warm, intimate and sophisticated family portrait with realistic textures, natural skin tones and cinematic composition.
Also Read: Loved 1980s AI trend? Now try these 5 prompts to create Rajasthan royalty-style ChatGPT portraits
(Hindustantimes.com used ChatGPT to generate an initial image, then applied the specified prompts to create the visuals featured in this report.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.Read More