British Airways passenger hands out drugged sweets to crew, 3 rushed to hospital

Three British Airways cabin crew members were rushed to the hospital after eating marijuana-laced sweets handed to them by a passenger. The staffers were unaware that the sweets contained up to 300mg of THC — the main psychoactive compound in weed. A British Airways passenger handed marijuana-laced sweets to crew members. (AP)

According to a report in The Sun, British Airways has launched an investigation to look for the passenger who distributed the drugged sweets to the crew.

The full picture The incident occurred last week on a flight from London Heathrow to Los Angeles, where a passenger handed out sweets to the flight crew. The crew members fortunately consumed the sweets only after the British Airways flight had landed in Los Angeles.

The crew did not know that the sweets had been laced with marijuana. After consuming them, they had nightmarish “out-of-body experiences” and began panicking.

Crew members will not be charged since they did not know the sweets were laced.

Effects of the marijuana edible A source told The Sun that it is not unusual for passengers to hand out sweets as a token of appreciation to staff members.

“It is a godsend in this case the sweets in question were not shared out among the crew until they had arrived in the US,” the source said. “They were consumed in the crew bus after touchdown, and tired staff gratefully gobbled them up.”

The British Airways staff realised “almost immediately” that something was not right.

“By the time the group had reached the crew hotel, three staff members who had numerous sweets began suffering ‘out-of-body’ experiences.

“They felt totally out of control and became panicked and scared.

“Their symptoms became worse and the trio were taken to hospital for treatment.”

The source added that the airline is taking the incident very seriously, as the crew could have consumed the edibles mid-flight, which could have led to serious consequences.

“Some people might find this incident funny, but it is being treated very seriously by BA.

“If an entire crew became incapacitated at 30,000 feet after ingesting deadly drugs the consequences don’t bear thinking about.

“Bosses are trying to trace the passenger who tried to get the crew high. The flyer could face multiple police charges,” the source said.