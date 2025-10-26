British man’s question on missing artefacts in Indian museum gets perfect reply: ‘They’re all in London’

A British traveller’s tongue-in-cheek video from the National Museum of India has reignited conversations about Britain’s colonial past and the fate of India’s cultural treasures. A UK man’s video at India’s National Museum went viral after he joked about missing artefacts.(Instagram/@alexwandersyt)

(Also read: UK man hails India despite Russian wife being allegedly harassed in Amritsar: ‘Don’t listen to noise on social media')

The man, identified as Alex, posted the video on Instagram, where he can be seen walking alongside a fellow traveller, Amina, through the museum’s corridors in New Delhi.

In the short clip, Alex is heard asking, “Amina, do you know why there’s hardly any artefacts in the National Museum of India?” To this, Amina quickly replies, “I think it’s because they’re all in London.” Alex responds with a knowing nod, saying, “Ah, yeah, I remember.”

Check out the clip here:

The video, captioned “Why the museums in India are empty. National Museum of India, Delhi,” has garnered over four lakh views, sparking a mix of amusement, irony, and outrage among viewers.

Online reactions and public sentiment

The clip has reignited discussions about colonial history and the vast collection of Indian artefacts housed in British museums. While many users responded with biting humour, others reflected on the deeper implications of cultural loss and historical injustice.

The comments section soon became a lively debate on heritage and identity. One viewer remarked, “Everything was stolen by the British,” while another observed, “London has more Indian things than India.” A third added, “So very true — same goes for Greek artefacts and a load more,” drawing global parallels to other nations whose treasures were taken abroad.

Some opted for a lighter tone, with one user writing, “They took everything, lol,” and another quipping, “That’s why I feel like I’m at home when I go to museums in London.” A separate comment read, “Yup, the London museum is filled with medieval and ancient period items.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)