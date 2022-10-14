Brother shaves his head to support sister battling cancer. Watch viral video

Fighting a battle with the deadly disease cancer is never easy. People often need all the support they can get from their friends and family. Just like an incident that this video captures that shows a brother’s getsure of supporting his sister battling cancer.

The video was posted on the Instagram page GoodNews Movement. In the caption of the post they informed people that a brother has shaved his head in solidarity with sister who is fighting cancer.

The video opens to show the brother helping his sister to save her head. Upon finishing, he immediately takes the razor and starts saving his head. The sister then hugs her brother with tears in her eyes. The video ends with her helping her sibling to save his head.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the short video has accumulated more than 1.5 million views and one lakh likes. The video has also prompted people to share various comments on the post. The heartening clip also left many emotional and they expressed the same in the post’s comments section.

“My mom is currently fighting too. I had to shave her head with my own hands 2 months ago, I never imagined that this day would ever happen. This video hit me so hard I wish a quick recovery to all the fighters around the world,” posted an Instagram user. “He is doing it with a smile on his face,” expressed another. “I love how a brother stands with his sister during cancer,” commented a third. “Oh my gosh I’m in tears. Prayers for this sweet girl and her sweet family!,” wrote a fourth.