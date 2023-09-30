Cab driver asks Lenskart employee for a discount. Watch what happens next

A wholesome conversation between a man and a Lenskart employee has taken social media by storm. The video was shared on Instagram by Angkit Joshi, who works as a driver. Joshi often records his conversations with his customers, and shares them on social media. In one of his latest videos, he can be seen asking a Lenskart employee for a discount. However, what happens after that will leave you smiling. Cab driver in conversation with the employee.

The video opens to show a woman sitting in the car with Joshi. Then he informs her that he is recording the conversations and asks the woman if she is comfortable with it. To this, the woman says she’ll be happy to be a part of it. She also adds that what Joshi is doing is innovative, and it will inspire people.

Further, when Joshi asks the woman what she does for a living, she says she’s an employee at Lenskart. Then the driver asks her if it is possible to get a discount at Lenskart.

The woman then reveals that she’s carrying a few product samples with her and that she will be happy to give them to her.

Watch the video of the Lenskart employee and the driver here:

This post was shared on September 22. Since being posted, it has received more than four lakh likes and several comments. Many were impressed by the video and shared their thoughts on it in the comments section of the post.

Check out what people are saying about this clip here:

An individual wrote, “Humbleness at its peak.”

“My heart is happy to see such content,” expressed another.

A third commented, “She was so courteous and warm.”

A fourth said, “This is the kind of content we want!”

A fifth posted, “Nice innovative idea. Glad to see your humble nature, you were honest.”

“Such a beautiful and respectful interaction,” added a sixth.

