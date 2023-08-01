Can you count all the triangles in this image? Times starts...

There are many kinds of puzzles that keep our minds busy by solving them. Whether it's the puzzles that require you to solve certain math patterns or questions that require you to solve them using logical reasoning, these puzzles are exciting to solve. And if you happen to be someone who loves to put their mind to work and solve such questions, here we have something that will surely leave you scratching your head. Can you count all the triangles in this image?(Instagram)

What is given in this math puzzle challenge?

Instagram page Math Number Puzzles shared this question. This page is dedicated to sharing all kinds of math puzzles. From solving number series to logical reasoning, one can find several kinds of puzzles here. In one of the question that the page shared, the challenge is to find the number of triangles given in an image. Are you up for solving this puzzle?

Take a look at this triangle puzzle below:

This post was shared a while back. Since being posted on social media, it has received several likes. Many even took to the comments section to share their answers. Were you able to solve this problem? If not, let's take a look at what people have shared in the comments.

Here's what some people shared as the answers:

A few said that the possible answer could be 16. Some others have also added 15 and 22 as the solution. Were you able to solve it? What do you think is the correct answer?

