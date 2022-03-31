Can you do pull-ups like this cute cat? Watch video to find out

For fitness freaks, it is quite an important matter to be able to do certain exercises, be it pull ups or crunches and the like. But have you ever seen a catto who happens to be no less of a fitness freak than some humans? If not then you are in for a treat when it comes to this video that has been uploaded on Instagram and shows how a cat does some pull-ups.

The video shows the Sage the cat in two different situations - involved in a very energetic and frankly skilful playtime with its mate named Palo. The cat can be seen doing some pull-ups with a lot of enthusiasm and has won hearts all over the Internet. The video has been shared by Cats of Instagram with a caption that reads, “Happy #workoutwednesday from Sage the pull-up queen!”

The video was posted via an Instagram page that is dedicated to two adorable Bengal cats named Sage and Palo. In their Instagram bio, their human describes them as “Littermates and besties.” They have more than 5,000 followers and are known to post several photos and videos of their day-to-day antics.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a bit more than 5 hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop laughing while at the same time admiring this cat's core strength. It has also received more than 2.2 lakh views so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Great workout.” “The strength!” points out another comment. A third comment reads, “Beautiful and active kitties.”

What are your thoughts on this cute cat video?