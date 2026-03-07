Canadian man impressed by honesty in Mizoram: ‘Brooms left outside for ₹50, buyers leave cash on chair’
A Canadian man was surprised to see brooms left unattended for sale in Mizoram with a note asking buyers to leave ₹50.
A Canadian man living in India recently shared a small but striking moment from Mizoram that has caught the attention of social media users. While taking a walk in Aizawl, he came across a roadside setup that reflected the deep level of trust people in the state place in one another.
Taking to X, the man identified as Caleb Friesen posted about the experience and shared two photographs from the scene. One image showed a handwritten note in the local language, while the other showed the brooms neatly kept for sale.
Describing the moment in his post, Friesen wrote, “Was out for a walk in Aizawl when I saw this. HMUNPHIAH LEI TUR A AWM E!! ₹ 50 / PIECE This translates to: Brooms available for purchase!! ₹50 per piece. The brooms were just left out. You leave the cash on the chair. Mizoram is such a ridiculously high trust society.”
What the images showed
According to the post, the brooms were placed outside without a seller present. Instead of a vendor managing the stall, buyers were expected to pick up the broom they wanted and leave the payment on a nearby chair.
The handwritten note informed passersby about the price and availability of the brooms.
Social media reacts
The post soon sparked reactions online, with several users praising the culture of trust in Mizoram. Many said the moment highlighted values that are increasingly rare in modern urban life.
Responding to the post, one user wrote, “This is what a truly high trust society looks like. Beautiful to see.”
Another commented, “Its mostly same in coastal regions in Karnataka too..”
A third user said, “Imagine trying this in most big cities. It would disappear in minutes.”
Another person added, “The people of the Northeast often set the best examples of integrity.”
