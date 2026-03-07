Canadian man impressed by honesty in Mizoram: ‘Brooms left outside for ₹50, buyers leave cash on chair’

A Canadian man living in India recently shared a small but striking moment from Mizoram that has caught the attention of social media users. While taking a walk in Aizawl, he came across a roadside setup that reflected the deep level of trust people in the state place in one another. A Canadian man posted about a broom stall in Mizoram where people took brooms and left money themselves. (X/@caleb_friesen)

(Also read: Foreign traveller's honest take on India's culture and stereotypes goes viral: 'It's not wrong, it's just different')

Taking to X, the man identified as Caleb Friesen posted about the experience and shared two photographs from the scene. One image showed a handwritten note in the local language, while the other showed the brooms neatly kept for sale.

Describing the moment in his post, Friesen wrote, “Was out for a walk in Aizawl when I saw this. HMUNPHIAH LEI TUR A AWM E!! ₹ 50 / PIECE This translates to: Brooms available for purchase!! ₹50 per piece. The brooms were just left out. You leave the cash on the chair. Mizoram is such a ridiculously high trust society.”

Take a look here at the clip: