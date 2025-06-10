Canadian man wins lottery 4 times after surviving cancer battle, beating 1-in-33 million odds

A cancer survivor from Alberta, Canada, has managed to turn astronomical odds in his favour, not once, not twice, but four times. According to a report by Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC), David Serkin recently won $1 million in the May LOTTO 6/49 Classic draw. The odds of winning the LOTTO MAX jackpot are 1 in 33 million, making David Serkin’s repeated wins even more unbelievable.(Representational)

This latest win marks Serkin’s third lottery jackpot in just nine months, TODAY reported. He previously won $500,000 in August 2024 and $1 million in November. But his lucky streak stretches even further back: He had earlier bagged $250,000 in another lottery draw.

“I know the odds are astronomical. I don’t think it’ll happen again, but I still like buying tickets," Serkin said in a press release issued by the WCLC.

He’s been playing LOTTO 6/49 since it launched in 1982, and his persistence appears to be paying off in a major way. The WCLC says that the odds of winning the LOTTO MAX jackpot are 1 in 33 million, making Serkin’s repeated wins even more unbelievable.

‘I am just grateful’

“You check your ticket and if you win, you’re happy. If you don’t, you can always try again,” Serkin said. “I’m a cancer survivor and I’m retired, so I am just grateful for all of it. I bought this ticket while I was getting gas. I saw the Gold Ball draw was getting close to the final ball selection and thought, ‘What do I have to lose?’”

Serkin says his friends and family are stunned by his lottery success. He once discovered he had won while grabbing coffee with friends, a surreal moment in an already improbable story.

He plans to use the money to make up for lost time with his wife, who supported him during his cancer battle. “I took my wife to Hawaii with the last win, and we had a great time. Now, we’re going to Newfoundland!” he said.

