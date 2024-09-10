'Can’t a girl just...': Bengaluru founder hunts for cafes with free wi-fi but no orders, trolled

In today’s age, working from cafés has become a common practice, but a recent post by Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Bhavya Arora on X (formerly known as Twitter) has ignited a broader conversation online. The girl, whose bio reads “building sales solutions for e-commerce,” took to X to seek recommendations for cafés in HSR Layout, with very specific criteria. Bengaluru entrepreneur Bhavya Arora's post about working in cafés without ordering sparks online debate, questioning the ethics of using café space without purchases.(Unsplash)

(Also read: Decoding the ‘Deep Bengaluru’ trend: Who started it? Why? What does it have to do with ramen?)

Request for café suggestions

HSR Layout, known as a startup hub in Bengaluru, is a bustling neighbourhood filled with young professionals and entrepreneurs. As a prime area for co-working spaces, it's home to several cafes catering to the city's tech-savvy crowd.

Bhavya’s request read: "Need suggestions for cafes in HSR layout which have 1. strong Wi-Fi 2. don't expect you to order 3. (optional) - comfortable seating." Following this, she posted a more impassioned message addressing the backlash she received: “Folks, why all this rage? Can’t a girl just want to work from an empty café without ordering? I get it if people are waiting for a table, I should and will vacate. But if it is empty—WHAT’S THE PROBLEM?”

The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur further argued that cafes should be fine with customers who don't order immediately, stating: “Cafes know this and are okay with it. I might not order today or tomorrow, but if I keep coming to the same cafe every day, I will eventually order. The cafe WILL recoup its costs. In fact, I might invite my friends also. The group will eventually order.”

In another post, she shared a picture of herself with the caption: "Happy to tell y’all—had a productive day at Starbucks. Didn’t order anything, lovely staff didn’t bother even once."

(Also read: Meet the Infosys co-founder who is richer than Sudha and Narayana Murthy)

X unimpressed with Bengaluru woman's cafe hunt

The post quickly went viral, amassing over two lakh views and sparking a heated debate across the platform. Responses varied widely, with many questioning the ethics of occupying space in a cafe without making a purchase. One user, Komal, commented, "Brilliant engagement bait. Amazing 10/10. Genuinely impressed. Very smart." Meanwhile, another user, risky sour, sarcastically added, "Would you also like them to massage your head and feet while you’re there?"

Arora replied, “No sir, that will be too much, no?”

Darshan Ashok expressed his disapproval, saying, "Why would any cafe want to have you while you sit there and not order anything?" Bhavya countered, reiterating her earlier point: "Because I might not order today or tomorrow, but one day I will. I will invite my friends. The group will. Order will come eventually."

Nayantara Menon Bagla questioned her logic, asking, "Umm, quick question—are you looking for a cafe or a cyber cafe? Like why would a business that sells food or beverages not expect you to order?"