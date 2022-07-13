Cat fails to catch insect after intently staring at it for long. Video sparks laughter

A cat video has turned into a source of laughter for many on Reddit. The hilarious video captures a kitty’s attempt to catch an insect. There is a possibility that the video will leave you laughing out loud too.

The clip is posted with a funny caption. “Absolute hunting machine, million years of evolution to create the apex predator,” it reads. The video opens to show a cat intently looking at an insect sitting on the handle of an exercise equipment. The kitty keeps on looking carefully and with utmost attention – so much so that you would expect it to pounce at any moment to catch the fly. However, what happens next is absolutely different. The cat raises a paw and reluctantly tries to catch the insect which, obviously, flies away.

Here is the video that may tickle your funny bone:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 3,700 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Truly remarkable,” joked a Reddit user. “That cat is waiting for the inconsiderate fly to move. Ran out of patience,” shared another. “The suspense was killing me!!” commented a third. “Those crossed eyes though hahaha! Trying so hard to look at that fly,” wrote a fourth.