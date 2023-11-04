Cat falls down while sleeping, tries to play it cool to avoid embarrassment

Have you ever found yourself in mildly embarrassing situations and tried to cover it up by acting cool? This cat did just that and its antics are spreading smiles on social media. A video shared on Reddit shows how the cat pretends like nothing happened after it fell down while sleeping. The image shows the cat perched on top of a stack of boxes.(X/@buitengebieden)

The video is posted on X handle @buitengebieden with a caption that reads, “Nothing happened.” The clip opens to show the cat perched on top of a few boxes covered in a sheet. Within moments, the kitty slips and falls down. It is what it does after hitting the ground that has left people laughing out loud.

Take a look at this hilarious cat video:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 5.6 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also collected tons of comments from people.

What did X users say about this relatable cat video?

“Yes, nothing happened,” expressed an X user. “You know what they say about cats always ending up on their feet or having 9 lives? And they sorta need them don’t they?!” added another. “This is one of the funniest things about cats. They always pretend their clumsiness was intentional,” commented a third. “No matter what happens, pretend it was planned,” wrote a fourth.

