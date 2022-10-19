Cat steals ball from dog while staring at the pooch. Video sparks laughter

The videos that show interactions between cats and dogs often leave people smiling. Probably that is the reason, the various social media platforms are filled with videos that show adorable - and often hilarious - moments including the kitties and the pooches. Just like this video shared on Reddit that shows a cat’s determined way of stealing a ball from a dog.

The video is posted with a simple yet funny caption imagining the thoughts of the cat. “Dis is mine now,” it reads. The video opens to show a dog standing with a ball in front of it. A cat is also seen lying at a distance. As the video progresses, the kitty sneakily takes away the ball from the pooch. What makes the video even more entertaining to watch is the way the cat keeps staring at the dog while slowly taking away the ball from it.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 26,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“The eye contact is on point for ultimate dominance,” expressed a Reddit user. “Too funny, that face!,” shared another. “Cutest thing I have seen today,” commented a third. “It’s like a cliffhanger! I have to know what happened next!!,” wrote a fourth.