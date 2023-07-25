There are several heartening and funny moments that we get to spend with our furry friends. From cuddling with them to watching them play around or even break things, several such moments become a funny memory. And thanks to people recording these instances on camera, people around the world get to be a part of them. Now, another such funny video of a pet is going viral on social media. It shows a cat reacting to a possum, known as sugar glider, flying. Cat's reaction upon seeing its friend fly will leave you in splits.(Twitter/@buitengebieden)

What is shown in the video?

This video was shared on Twitter by user @buitengebieden. This Twitter page often shares several amusing and heartwarming videos. In their latest clip, you can see a cat and a sugar glider. The clip begins to show the cat and the sugar glider on top of a platform. As they both are sitting beside each other, the glider gets up and flies away. Upon seeing the glider, the kitty has a shocking reaction.

Watch the video of the kitty reacting to a flying sugar glider here:

This post was shared shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 7.4 million times, and the numbers are only increasing. Several also liked the video and took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions on this amusing video.

Check out what people are saying about this clip here:

An individual shared, “Seriously my face expression was the same." A second joked, "The cat will tell its friends. It has discovered something incredible." A third commented, "It’s the surprise of the face of the cat for me, whoever said animals can’t display emotions look again." A fourth said, "I have never seen a cat so amazed about anything!." "Beautiful Abyssinian & Sugar Glider! We had a Blue for 17 years & also had a HUGE family of Sugar Gliders (a troop, literally) until we re-homed them about 5 years ago. They were fun, but exotics require a lot of work & specific care. Fun experience," shared a fifth.