Chennai couple’s bird terrace, seen in Meiyazhagan, stirs hearts and controversy

A video of a couple’s terrace filled with birds has prompted a debate on social media. The footage captures a Chennai couple feeding different types of birds for the past 15 years. While the gesture was appreciated by most, some raised safety concerns. A Chennai couple, Sudarson and Vithiya, have been feeding birds for nearly 15 years. (X/@ANI, Screengrab)

“Chennai couple Sudarson & Vithiya have been feeding parrots, pigeons, doves, and house sparrows on their residence's terrace for the past 15 years, making it a great spot for visitors,” ANI wrote along with a video.

The video shows hundreds of birds perched on the terrace and the surrounding areas of the couple’s house.

In another video, Sudarson told ANI, “After the recent Tamil film Meiyazhagan starring Arvind Swamy, where a few scenes were shot here, this place has become famous. Now more visitors are coming here and we are also allowing them to enjoy the birds view... Summers observe 1000 to 2000 parrots, but winters observe around 15,000 birds here... I am known by the name of Parrot Sudarson.”

Take a look at the videos:

How did social media react?

While most were bowled over by the video showing hundreds of birds on the couple’s terrace, not all were happy. A few pointed out that the many birds at one place pose a risk of exposure to various diseases.

“Wow, this is so beautiful,” wrote an individual. Another added, “The Chennai couple’s devotion has turned their terrace into a paradise for birds.”

However, not all were happy with the video, and some claimed that feeding so many birds can be hazardous to health.

An individual remarked, “It is very unhealthy. Other countries are taking steps to reduce the population of pigeons. In fact, house doves, pigeons must be banned. Lack of health awareness is not something to be proud of and advertised. It is an untreatable health hazard to innocent neighbours too.”

A fourth said, “Feeding pigeons is like keeping rats as pets. People are still unaware.”

