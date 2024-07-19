Chennai man rants about Zomato charging 185 more than restaurant, people school him: ‘Sir, there are no free lunches’

A man took to X to share his dissatisfaction with Zomato after he found out that the delivery service charges more than a restaurant for the same amount of food. While his post resonated with some, most were quick to defend Zomato, arguing that the company is not an NGO and needs to levy charges to stay in business. A few also pointed out that the extra amount is worth paying as one is getting food in the comfort of one's own home. The image shows a Chennai man comparing the charges of Zomato and a restaurant. (X/@Kannan__TS, File Photo)

Sharing a personal experience, X user Kannan wrote, "My uncle ordered food from Murugan idly shop. See the price difference between Zomato and actual". He also included a picture with his post.

The picture shows a bill from the Chennai-based restaurant and the cost of the same food from Zomato. While the Zomato pricing is ₹987.65, the amount charged by the restaurant is ₹803.

Take a look at the entire post here:

With over three million views, the post has prompted varied comments. While a few shared their unpleasant experiences with Zomato, most supported the delivery platform. They expressed that the company needs to make a profit to pay its employees, and the charges are justified.

What did X users say about this post on Zomato?

“Swiggy/Zomato is not an NGO. They need a minimum 20% profit,” expressed an X user. Another person added, “The difference is you sitting at your dining table and having the masala dosa without moving your body. For that, Murugan idly or any restaurant won’t bear the expenses, Kannan.”

A third commented, “The company has to earn. The driver has to be paid. The motorcycle burns fuel. Sir, there are no free lunches.”

A fourth posted sarcastically, “This is weird! It should be free of cost, and the riders should give head massages to the customers as well. What kind of NGO is this, Zomato?”

A fifth person wrote, “I do not think it’s too much of a difference for convenience. If the restaurant has free delivery, you can order from them.”

A few days ago, another man from Bengaluru took to X to voice his dissatisfaction with the delivery fee charged by Zomato.

“Zomato decreasing the distance for free delivery to 7 km and now increasing the platform fee to ₹6 per order has done wonders for both my health and wallet,” wrote Sumukh Rao on X.

“I used to order food rather frequently, but absolutely nothing from the past two weeks. Thanks, Zomato!” the customer added.

