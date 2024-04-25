Chennai Police inducts 3 Belgian Shepherd puppies named after F1 stars in dog squad

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has added three puppies to its dog squad. The Belgian Shepherd puppies have been named after three F1 stars Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris. City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore formally introduced these new members to the canine squad. Chennai police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore with newly inducted members of the canine squad. (Instagram/@greater_chennai_police_)

“Three Belgian Shepherd pups were added to the Greater Chennai Police’s canine squad,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram by Greater Chennai Police.

They also revealed the names of the dogs: “CoP GCP named them Carlos, Charles and Lando.”

The video opens to show the puppies sitting on a table, each one of them on a leash. As the video goes on, CoP Rathore puts medals around their necks one by one, formally adding them to the dog squad. To commemorate the occasion, he also posed for photographs with the puppies.

Watch the video here:

K9 squad not only helps in the detection of drugs, explosives, firearms, or other contraband substances but are also trained to patrol alongside officers. They can also track suspects or missing individuals based on scent trails.

In February this year, a K9 helped police in finding a missing 12-year-old child. On January 31, 2024, at 10:30 pm, the Auburn Police Department received a distress call reporting that a 12-year-old had left their home at around 8:30 pm and was last seen in the Pakachoag Hill area of Auburn.

The Auburn Police officers, Massachusetts State Police troopers, and Detective Bureau officers promptly responded to the call.

One officer and his K9 Biza were also deployed to track the missing child. Biza was able to pick up the child’s scent and began to track it for over two miles. Soon after, it led officers to an area where the child had been present a while back. The officers, without wasting time, converged on this area and located the child a short time later. The child was safely reunited with their family.