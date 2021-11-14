Netflix takes help of reel life to talk about childhood games in real life

To celebrate Children’s Day, Netflix took to Instagram to share a wonderful post. The share takes help of scenes from various movies and shows to talk about the games many played as kids. There is a chance that the post will make you take a trip down memory lane.

“#Throwback to childhood when signing up to play a game did not lead to life-threatening situations. Good times! On that note, Happy Children's Day! May the child in you never die,” they wrote as the post's caption.

Take a look at the share:

The post, since being shared about four hours ago, has gathered more than 56,000 likes and counting. The share has also accumulated different comments from people.

“It's a game life, life long,” shared an Instagram user. “To all those people who learnt Stapu is called Hopscotch by this post,” pointed a third. Many also posted heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on this post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON