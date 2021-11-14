Home / Trending / Netflix takes help of reel life to talk about childhood games in real life
Netflix takes help of reel life to talk about childhood games in real life

Children’s Day 2021: Netflix uses scenes from shows like Money Heist and Squid Game to share their post.
Children’s Day 2021: Netflix shared this image on Instagram.(Instagram/@netflix_in)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 04:44 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

To celebrate Children’s Day, Netflix took to Instagram to share a wonderful post. The share takes help of scenes from various movies and shows to talk about the games many played as kids. There is a chance that the post will make you take a trip down memory lane.

“#Throwback to childhood when signing up to play a game did not lead to life-threatening situations. Good times! On that note, Happy Children's Day! May the child in you never die,” they wrote as the post's caption.

Take a look at the share:

The post, since being shared about four hours ago, has gathered more than 56,000 likes and counting. The share has also accumulated different comments from people.

“It's a game life, life long,” shared an Instagram user. “To all those people who learnt Stapu is called Hopscotch by this post,” pointed a third. Many also posted heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on this post?

Topics
instagram netflix
Sunday, November 14, 2021
