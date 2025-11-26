China tycoon faces backlash for anniversary letter from Antarctica vacation as staff cite workload stress

New Oriental, a leading education company in China, came under online criticism after its founder, Yu Minhong, posted an internal anniversary message while on holiday in Antarctica. The message shared for the company's 32nd anniversary was viewed as insensitive and mostly about himself.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The message shared for the company's 32nd anniversary was viewed as insensitive and mostly about himself, especially as staff report long working hours.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the message described the “icy, snowy world of Antarctica,” the quiet landscape, and the emerald iceberg around him.

Employees react to founder’s message:

Yu also compared New Oriental employees to penguins, saying they survive harsh conditions by staying united and supporting each other.

However, employees felt the message was more about Yu and his holiday than about the pressure staff have been dealing with.

Several said the company has not done much to ease concerns about long working hours. One employee said they had to work late even on the anniversary day.

Another staff member posted a response online titled “A Reply to Yu Minhong”. The employee joked that while Yu saw glistening Antarctic glaciers, the only thing shining in their life was the red notification light on their phone. The employee said that every late-night message from the founder made them anxious.

“Still, seeing you write to us from the icy wilderness did move me. After all, if you can think of us overworked nobodies while in Antarctica, it proves that our performance is truly something you are worried about,” the employee said.

Mixed reactions online:

The incident sparked a broader debate about workload in China. Many employees across the country have complained about long hours, inadequate breaks, and employers cutting corners on legal protections.

Online reactions were mixed. Some criticised Yu for being “full of capitalist attitude”, while others defended him, saying success requires hard work.