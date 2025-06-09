China woman’s rubbish collection takes over 43 crore luxury flat, neighbours flee

In one of Shanghai’s most affluent neighbourhoods, a woman’s persistent hoarding of rubbish has become a serious issue, sparking widespread complaints and forcing some residents to leave their homes. The woman, surnamed Cheng and in her 60s, lives alone in a sprawling 157 square metre apartment valued at 36 million yuan (approximately ₹43 crore ) in the Huangpu District, reported the South China Morning Post. The situation has led to a serious infestation of pests. (Representational Image/Pexel)

Also read: Princess Iman Pahlavi ties the knot in Paris. First pics from dreamy wedding

Neighbours expressed growing frustration over Cheng’s unsanitary habits. “She picks up all kinds of rubbish, from cardboard to bottles and plastic bags to food waste. Her flat is full of rubbish, in the bathtub and on an expensive sofa which was imported from Italy and is valued at more than 200,000 yuan (US$30,000),” said a neighbour identified only as Li.

Neighbours forced to flee as pest infestation worsens

The situation has led to a serious infestation of pests. “Flies, mosquitoes, cockroaches and centipedes are commonly seen in her home and in the corridor outside. There are even dead mice in the hallway,” Li added.

According to a community committee official, the stench on the entire 16th floor, where Cheng resides, has become unbearable. “A young couple previously living on the 15th floor could not put up with the foul environment, so they sold their flat and moved out,” the official explained.

Despite warnings that her behaviour poses a public health risk, Cheng remains defiant. The official noted, “She refused to listen; instead, she threatened to set the mess on fire.” Attempts to intervene have included reaching out to Cheng’s family. While her daughter initially promised to help persuade her mother to clean up, she later refused, stating she did not want to interfere in her mother’s affairs.

Cheng’s husband, who lives separately, has recently been contacted by the committee. He agreed to arrange medical treatment for her in early June, according to the report.

Also read: Disturbing video shows Indian student in US pinned to floor, handcuffed before deportation

Cheng herself denies long-term hoarding. “I am just cleaning the stuff out,” she told a reporter at her home. “They want to take me to the madhouse. You see how vicious they are!”