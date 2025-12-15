'China's first father': Billionaire Xu Bo sires over 100 surrogate children in US

A Chinese gaming billionaire has reportedly fathered more than 100 children in the United States through surrogacy agencies. Xu Bo is the founder of online gaming firm Duoyi.(Unsplash/Representational image)

Xu Bo, a 48-year-old founder of online gaming firm Duoyi, allegedly calls himself “China’s first father” and has spoken of his goal to sire at least “50 high-quality sons”, according to social media posts verified by the Wall Street Journal.

His company has stated on social media that Xu has produced more than 100 children through US surrogacy arrangements. The claims resurfaced after Xu’s former girlfriend, Tang Jing, alleged in November that he may have fathered more than 300 children, 11 of whom she said she raised for several years.

“That number might even be undercounted, but it’s certainly not exaggerated,” Tang wrote in a social media post, according to reports.

Xu and Tang are currently engaged in a custody dispute over two daughters they share. Xu has claimed that his former partner owes him millions of dollars in expenses he paid over the years, while he has not directly responded to her claims about the number of children he fathered.

According to a report by the New York Post, a video posted in 2022 by an account linked to Xu showed dozens of young boys seated inside a large residence. As the camera pans, the children rush toward the person filming, shouting “Daddy!” in Chinese.

“Imagine a bunch of babies rushing towards you—how does that feel?” reads the caption on the video, according to the outlet. “Take a look. Besides your loved one, what’s cuter than children?”

A Duoyi representative told WSJ that “much of what you described is untrue” but did not clarify which claims were incorrect.

Is Xu Bo inspired by Elon Musk?

According to the report, Xu’s plans were inspired by Elon Musk, who has denied allegations that he offers sperm to acquaintances to expand his bloodline. On China’s social media platform Weibo, Xu has reportedly written about his hope that his children would one day marry Musk’s children.

Court records cited by the Wall Street Journal show that in the summer of 2023, a California judge reviewed petitions filed by Xu seeking parental rights for 4 unborn children and at least 8 others born through surrogacy. Xu appeared via video and told the court he hoped to father 20 or more US-born children, boys specifically, whom he believed could eventually take over his business.

The judge rejected the petitions, leaving the unborn children without legal parental recognition. Several of Xu’s children have reportedly lived in a home in Irvine, California, cared for by nannies.

Xu told the court he had not yet met them due to work commitments, but planned to bring them to China.