China’s ‘most beautiful fugitive’ banned from social media for posting anti-fraud videos

Qing Chenjingliang, once dubbed “China’s most beautiful fugitive,” has had her social media account taken down after her live-streamed efforts to educate viewers about fraud prevention triggered widespread debate, according to the South China Morning Post. The 26-year-old from Mianyang, Sichuan, gained attention in 2018 after being wanted for a major online fraud scheme.(Pexel)

The 26-year-old from Mianyang, Sichuan, first came into the spotlight in 2018 when police issued a wanted notice for her involvement in a large-scale online fraud scheme. Before her arrest, Qing had been expelled from secondary school due to poor academic performance. She later joined a 10-member fraud syndicate, allegedly under the influence of her boyfriend.

The group’s strategy involved posing as bar employees and initiating deceptive conversations with targets online. Victims were manipulated into spending heavily, often through false emotional connections or friendly pretences. Those who resisted were allegedly threatened or physically intimidated to extract payments.

Qing’s striking appearance led to widespread attention on Chinese social media at the time of the police manhunt, overshadowing the seriousness of the case.

In November 2018, police issued wanted posters for Qing and others involved in the scam. Her arrest drew national attention not for the crime itself but because of her striking appearance, which quickly earned her the nickname “China’s most beautiful fugitive.” The fraud case was estimated to involve more than 1.4 million yuan (over ₹1.58 crore).

Surrendered and sentenced

Qing eventually surrendered and was sentenced to one year and two months in prison. During her incarceration, she reportedly received ideological re-education, legal training, and took part in labour reform. A former classmate described her as “cheerful, lively, and kind,” expressing surprise that she had turned to crime.

After her release in November 2021, Qing opened a bubble tea shop and appeared in a police anti-fraud awareness video, which sparked mixed reactions. While some saw it as a sign of rehabilitation, others criticized the move, suggesting it implied “beauty equals justice.”

In March this year, Qing re-entered the public eye by launching a social media account under her full name, featuring her 2018 wanted poster as her profile picture. Her bio read: “I was a headline figure in 2018 news. Now I have turned over a new leaf.” She began live-streaming twice a day, sharing legal information and anti-fraud tips.

“I want to start over and help ordinary people avoid being scammed,” she told her viewers, often reminding them of her past. Qing encouraged followers to send virtual gifts in exchange for more details about her past scams and prison life.

She frequently emphasised that she had completed her sentence in full, stating, “Getting a sentence reduction is very difficult.” When asked about celebrity inmates, she said male and female prisoners were kept apart and that she hadn’t paid attention to such things. In a recent video, Qing warned viewers about bar scams, saying: “Do not believe in something for nothing.”

However, on April 27, Qing’s social media presence abruptly ended. Her account was banned, her videos deleted, and her name became unsearchable on the platform. The company later released a statement saying it prohibits content that capitalizes on criminal or prison experiences for attention or profit.

Qing has not yet publicly responded to the ban. The incident has triggered widespread discussion across Chinese social media, with related hashtags amassing over 54 million views, according to the outlet.

Opinions remain divided. “Qing has served her time. Becoming a live-streamer is her legitimate right. A prodigal who returns is more precious than gold,” one user commented. But others were critical of her approach. “She takes pride in being the ‘most beautiful fugitive’. This mindset is deeply distorted,” one post read. Another added, “We do not oppose former convicts rebuilding their lives and reintegrating into society, but they should do so with humility and a strong sense of justice.”

Also read: Anand Mahindra reacts to India’s Operation Sindoor in retaliation for Pahalgam attack