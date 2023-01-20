Chrissy Teigen, John Legend welcome their newborn, people flood them with wishes

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are parents once again! The couple revealed their newborn daughter's name with an adorable first picture. Both parents shared pictures of their newborn Esti Maxine Stephens, with their oldest child, Luna, age 6, and their middle child, Miles, age 4.

After sharing the sweet picture, Chrissy Teigen, in the caption wrote, "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling, and our family could not be happier. Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all."

Take a look at the adorable picture here:

John Legend shared the same picture on his Instagram and said, "On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy. I'm in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience, and I'm so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn't seem like a big enough word. "

Take a look at it here:

This picture was shared just a few hours ago. Since being uploaded online, it has been liked by more than four lakh people. Many fans and followers have wished the couple and shared their blessings with them.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

One person in the Instagram comments section said, "Congratulations, God bless your beautiful family." A second person said, "God is so good! Congrats, and may Esti bring you all love and happiness always. She's beautiful." "Congratulations on your new addition to your family. May the blessings be endless," said a third. A fourth individual added, "She is beautiful, and your family is beautiful; sending you all so much love and so many blessings."