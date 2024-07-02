CISF personnel's timely intervention helps woman recover lost diamond ring at Bengaluru airport

When one loses something precious and pricey, it is extremely difficult to find it back. X user Aakanksha Singh also found herself in the same situation when she lost her diamond ring at Bengaluru airport. However, thanks to the quick action taken by CISF personnel, she was able to get her ring back. The CISF personnel helped the woman in finding her ring. (Unsplash )

After receiving her ring back, Singh took to X to thank CISF personnel Rajesh Singh and Vinay Kumar Rai for their efforts and dedication to help her.

In the post, she wrote, "Today at Kempegowda International Airport (@kempintairprtps), I lost my diamond ring. But with the help of Mr. Rajesh Singh & Mr. Vinay Kumar Rai from @CISFHQrs, I was able to find my ring. All thanks to their coordination and helping nature. Your help is highly appreciated." (Also Read: RPF rushes to Shatabdi Express after stone attack on train led to shattered window)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on June 30. Since being shared, it has gained more than 23,000 views. The post also has over 700 likes, and numerous comments.

CISF also took to the comments section and wrote, "Warm greetings from @CISFHQrs . CISF is always there to help & ensure your travel safe, secure and smooth. Thank you for your valuable feedback. It has been forwarded to CISF officers at the airport."

Here's how other people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "I can definitely sense the sigh of relief by the author of this X post. Bravo! We hope the next generation learns some good lessons from this positive ending incident. We also urge CISF's top management to reward these men financially."

X user Dr Andrew Fleming said, "Such stories are for sharing Thanks for doing and so pleased you found it."

"Wow. All this propaganda on my timelines so happy to see this positive post! We need more of such news with no agenda. Good job CISF team!" commented a third.

X user Srini added, "Big salute to Mr Rajesh Singh and Mr VinayKuar Rai of CISF. Your dedication and timely assistance to trace the diamond ring of the passenger is well appreciated. Keep up the good work."