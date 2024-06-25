RPF rushes to Shatabdi Express after stone attack on train led to shattered window

Passengers travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh on the Shatabdi Express 12045 had a harrowing encounter. As per X user Gagandeep Singh an individual threw a stone at the window of the train, which led to it breaking and causing panic among people. Singh also posted a video of the incident. Snapshot of the broken window on Shatabdi Express.

"I was travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh on the Shatabdi Express 12045. Around 10:03 PM, as the train crossed Ambala Station, someone threw a stone at the window where I was seated. Thankfully, it didn't hurt me or anyone else on the train," wrote Singh in his post.

In a comment, Singh also shared, "Within a few minutes, the RPF arrived at the coach and noted all the details of the incident. One of the passengers travelling on the train mentioned that a few days earlier, someone had also thrown a stone, but that time it hit the lower part of the train, not the window." (Also Read: Passenger claims Rail Madad app complaint led to train attendant's salary cut, Reddit reacts)

He also shared a video of the incident. The clip shows a broken window, and something stuck in the middle of it. Small pieces of shattered glass can also be seen lying on the chairs and on the floor of the train. Behind the video, muffled voices can be heard of people talking about the incident. At the end of the clip, a person can be seen cleaning the shattered glass.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on June 24. Since being posted, it has gained more than two lakh views. The post also has close to 2,000 likes. Many people also flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. (Also Read: Indian Railways staff walk on edge of bridge, crawl under train to fix air leakage. Watch shocking video)

Here's how people reacted to the video:

An individual said, "Indian youth is so lost, with no motivation, that they choose to destroy things to be happy."

X user Shailendra Malik posted, "Do you think this act is right even if the person had whatever anger towards the system?"

Someone added, "Hoping you are fine. What did someone get in doing this? Take care, Gagan."

"Same thing had happened with me about 10 years ago travelling from Chandigarh to New Delhi," commented a fourth.